East Division W L Pct GB Boston 76 34 .691 — New York 68 39 .636 6½ Tampa Bay 56 53 .514 19½ Toronto 48 59 .449 26½ Baltimore 33 76 .303 42½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 48 .551 — Minnesota 49 58 .458 10 Detroit 47 62 .431 13 Chicago 38 70 .352 21½ Kansas City 34 74 .315 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 69 41 .627 — Seattle 63 45 .583 5 Oakland 64 46 .582 5 Los Angeles 54 56 .491 15 Texas 47 63 .427 22

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4

Oakland 8, Toronto 3

Houston 8, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7

Texas 17, Baltimore 8

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-4) at Boston (Porcello 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

