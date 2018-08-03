|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|76
|34
|.691
|—
|New York
|68
|39
|.636
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|53
|.514
|19½
|Toronto
|48
|59
|.449
|26½
|Baltimore
|33
|76
|.303
|42½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|58
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|47
|62
|.431
|13
|Chicago
|38
|70
|.352
|21½
|Kansas City
|34
|74
|.315
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|41
|.627
|—
|Oakland
|64
|46
|.582
|5
|Seattle
|63
|46
|.578
|5½
|Los Angeles
|54
|56
|.491
|15
|Texas
|47
|63
|.427
|22
___
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4
Oakland 8, Toronto 3
Houston 8, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7
Texas 17, Baltimore 8
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-4) at Boston (Porcello 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Texas (Jurado 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
