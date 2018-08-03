|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|34
|.694
|—
|New York
|68
|40
|.630
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|53
|.514
|20
|Toronto
|49
|59
|.454
|26½
|Baltimore
|33
|76
|.303
|43
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|49
|58
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|47
|62
|.431
|13
|Chicago
|38
|70
|.352
|21½
|Kansas City
|34
|74
|.315
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|41
|.627
|—
|Oakland
|64
|46
|.582
|5
|Seattle
|63
|46
|.578
|5½
|Los Angeles
|54
|56
|.491
|15
|Texas
|47
|63
|.427
|22
___
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7
Texas 17, Baltimore 8
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-9) at Texas (Minor 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-8) at Seattle (Paxton 9-4), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.