American League

August 3, 2018 10:48 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 34 .694
New York 68 40 .630
Tampa Bay 56 54 .509 20½
Toronto 49 59 .454 26½
Baltimore 33 76 .303 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 59 49 .546
Minnesota 49 58 .458
Detroit 47 62 .431 12½
Chicago 39 70 .358 20½
Kansas City 34 74 .315 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 41 .627
Oakland 64 46 .582 5
Seattle 63 46 .578
Los Angeles 55 56 .495 14½
Texas 47 63 .427 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7

Texas 17, Baltimore 8

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-9) at Texas (Minor 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-8) at Seattle (Paxton 9-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

