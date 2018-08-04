East Division W L Pct GB Boston 77 34 .694 — New York 68 40 .630 7½ Tampa Bay 56 54 .509 20½ Toronto 50 59 .459 26 Baltimore 33 77 .300 43½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 49 .546 — Minnesota 49 58 .458 9½ Detroit 47 62 .431 12½ Chicago 39 70 .358 20½ Kansas City 34 74 .315 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 69 41 .627 — Oakland 64 46 .582 5 Seattle 63 47 .573 6 Los Angeles 55 56 .495 14½ Texas 48 63 .432 21½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7

Advertisement

Texas 17, Baltimore 8

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Adams 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 13-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-9) at Texas (Minor 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Oakland (Jackson 2-2), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-8) at Seattle (Paxton 9-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.