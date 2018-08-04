|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|77
|34
|.694
|—
|New York
|68
|40
|.630
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|54
|.509
|20½
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|26
|Baltimore
|33
|77
|.300
|43½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|49
|.546
|—
|Minnesota
|50
|58
|.463
|9
|Detroit
|47
|63
|.427
|13
|Chicago
|39
|70
|.358
|20½
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|.312
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|41
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|65
|46
|.586
|5
|Seattle
|63
|47
|.573
|6½
|Los Angeles
|55
|56
|.495
|15
|Texas
|48
|63
|.432
|22
___
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 7
Texas 17, Baltimore 8
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 11, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees (Adams 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-9) at Texas (Minor 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Oakland (Jackson 2-2), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-8) at Seattle (Paxton 9-4), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.