East Division W L Pct GB Boston 77 34 .694 — New York 68 40 .630 7½ Tampa Bay 56 54 .509 20½ Toronto 50 59 .459 26 Baltimore 33 77 .300 43½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 59 49 .546 — Minnesota 50 58 .463 9 Detroit 47 63 .427 13 Chicago 39 70 .358 20½ Kansas City 34 75 .312 25½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 70 41 .631 — Oakland 65 46 .586 5 Seattle 63 47 .573 6½ Los Angeles 55 56 .495 15 Texas 48 63 .432 22

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Advertisement

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.