|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|78
|34
|.696
|—
|New York
|68
|41
|.624
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|55
|.505
|21½
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|26½
|Baltimore
|33
|78
|.297
|44½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Minnesota
|51
|58
|.468
|9
|Detroit
|47
|64
|.423
|14
|Chicago
|40
|70
|.364
|20½
|Kansas City
|34
|76
|.309
|26½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|41
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|66
|46
|.589
|4½
|Seattle
|63
|47
|.573
|6½
|Los Angeles
|55
|57
|.491
|15½
|Texas
|49
|63
|.438
|21½
___
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 11, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Oakland 2, Detroit 1
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Hutchison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
