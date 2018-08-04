Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 4, 2018 11:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 78 34 .696
New York 68 41 .624
Tampa Bay 56 55 .505 21½
Toronto 50 59 .459 26½
Baltimore 33 78 .297 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 49 .550
Minnesota 51 58 .468 9
Detroit 47 64 .423 14
Chicago 40 70 .364 20½
Kansas City 34 76 .309 26½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 41 .631
Oakland 66 46 .589
Seattle 63 47 .573
Los Angeles 55 57 .491 15½
Texas 49 63 .438 21½

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Hutchison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington