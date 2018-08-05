East Division W L Pct GB Boston 78 34 .696 — New York 68 41 .624 8½ Tampa Bay 56 55 .505 21½ Toronto 51 59 .464 26 Baltimore 33 78 .297 44½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 60 49 .550 — Minnesota 51 58 .468 9 Detroit 47 64 .423 14 Chicago 40 70 .364 20½ Kansas City 34 76 .309 26½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 71 41 .634 — Oakland 66 46 .589 5 Seattle 63 48 .568 7½ Los Angeles 55 57 .491 16 Texas 49 63 .438 22

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Hutchison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

