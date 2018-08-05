East Division W L Pct GB Boston 78 34 .696 — New York 68 41 .624 8½ Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22 Toronto 51 59 .464 26 Baltimore 33 78 .297 44½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 61 49 .555 — Minnesota 52 58 .473 9 Detroit 47 64 .423 14½ Chicago 41 70 .369 20½ Kansas City 34 77 .306 27½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 71 41 .634 — Oakland 66 46 .589 5 Seattle 63 48 .568 7½ Los Angeles 55 58 .487 16½ Texas 49 63 .438 22

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

