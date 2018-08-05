|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|78
|34
|.696
|—
|New York
|68
|41
|.624
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|56
|.500
|22
|Toronto
|51
|60
|.459
|26½
|Baltimore
|34
|78
|.304
|44
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|49
|.555
|—
|Minnesota
|52
|58
|.473
|9
|Detroit
|47
|65
|.420
|15
|Chicago
|41
|70
|.369
|20½
|Kansas City
|34
|77
|.306
|27½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|41
|.634
|—
|Oakland
|67
|46
|.593
|4½
|Seattle
|64
|48
|.571
|7
|Los Angeles
|55
|58
|.487
|16½
|Texas
|49
|64
|.434
|22½
___
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Oakland 2, Detroit 1
Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0
Toronto 5, Seattle 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Texas 6
Seattle 6, Toronto 3
Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
