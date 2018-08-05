Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 5, 2018 6:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 78 34 .696
New York 68 41 .624
Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22
Toronto 51 60 .459 26½
Baltimore 34 78 .304 44
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 61 49 .555
Minnesota 52 58 .473 9
Detroit 47 65 .420 15
Chicago 41 70 .369 20½
Kansas City 34 77 .306 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 41 .634
Oakland 67 46 .593
Seattle 64 48 .571 7
Los Angeles 55 58 .487 16½
Texas 49 64 .434 22½

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Texas 6

Seattle 6, Toronto 3

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 4-6), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington