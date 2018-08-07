East Division W L Pct GB Boston 79 34 .699 — New York 69 42 .622 9 Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22½ Toronto 51 60 .459 27 Baltimore 34 78 .304 44½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 62 49 .559 — Minnesota 52 59 .468 10 Detroit 47 66 .416 16 Chicago 41 71 .366 21½ Kansas City 34 78 .304 28½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 72 42 .632 — Oakland 67 46 .593 4½ Seattle 65 48 .575 6½ Los Angeles 56 58 .491 16 Texas 49 65 .430 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Advertisement

Baltimore 9, Texas 6

Oakland 6, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Seattle 6, Toronto 3

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turner 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.