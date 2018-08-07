Listen Live Sports

American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 79 34 .699
New York 69 42 .622 9
Tampa Bay 56 56 .500 22½
Toronto 51 60 .459 27
Baltimore 34 78 .304 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 49 .559
Minnesota 52 59 .468 10
Detroit 47 66 .416 16
Chicago 41 71 .366 21½
Kansas City 34 78 .304 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635
Oakland 67 46 .593 5
Seattle 65 48 .575 7
Los Angeles 56 58 .491 16½
Texas 49 65 .430 23½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

