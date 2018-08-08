|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|80
|34
|.702
|—
|New York
|70
|42
|.625
|9
|Tampa Bay
|57
|56
|.504
|22½
|Toronto
|51
|61
|.455
|28
|Baltimore
|34
|79
|.301
|45½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|50
|.554
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|59
|.473
|9
|Detroit
|47
|67
|.412
|16
|Chicago
|41
|72
|.363
|21½
|Kansas City
|34
|79
|.301
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|42
|.635
|—
|Oakland
|67
|47
|.588
|5½
|Seattle
|65
|49
|.570
|7½
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|16
|Texas
|50
|65
|.435
|23
___
Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, Texas 3, 12 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 2
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5
Seattle (Gonzales 12-6) at Texas (Gallardo 6-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Barria 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 2-3) at Toronto (Hauschild 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
