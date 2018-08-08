East Division W L Pct GB Boston 80 34 .702 — New York 70 42 .625 9 Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23 Toronto 51 61 .455 28 Baltimore 35 79 .307 45 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 62 50 .554 — Minnesota 53 59 .473 9 Detroit 47 68 .409 16½ Chicago 41 72 .363 21½ Kansas City 34 79 .301 28½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 42 .635 — Oakland 67 47 .588 5½ Seattle 65 50 .565 8 Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½ Texas 51 65 .440 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

