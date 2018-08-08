Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 8, 2018 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 34 .704
New York 70 42 .625
Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½
Toronto 51 62 .451 29
Baltimore 35 79 .307 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 50 .558
Minnesota 53 60 .469 10
Detroit 47 68 .409 17
Chicago 41 72 .363 22
Kansas City 35 79 .307 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 42 .635
Oakland 67 47 .588
Seattle 65 50 .565 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15½
Texas 51 65 .440 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 11, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington