|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|34
|.704
|—
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|9
|Tampa Bay
|57
|57
|.500
|23½
|Toronto
|51
|62
|.451
|29
|Baltimore
|35
|79
|.307
|45½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|50
|.558
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|60
|.469
|10
|Detroit
|47
|68
|.409
|17
|Chicago
|41
|73
|.360
|22½
|Kansas City
|35
|79
|.307
|28½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|42
|.635
|—
|Oakland
|68
|47
|.591
|5
|Seattle
|65
|50
|.565
|8
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|15½
|Texas
|51
|65
|.440
|22½
___
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Boston 10, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 11, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 13 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 5
Texas 11, Seattle 7
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0
Boston 10, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.