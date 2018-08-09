Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

August 9, 2018 11:54 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 35 .698
New York 72 42 .632 8
Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½
Toronto 52 62 .456 28
Baltimore 35 80 .304 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 50 .561
Minnesota 53 61 .465 11
Detroit 47 68 .409 17½
Chicago 41 73 .360 23
Kansas City 35 79 .307 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 43 .629
Oakland 68 47 .591
Seattle 66 50 .569 7
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15
Texas 51 66 .436 22½

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 8, Houston 6

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5) at Toronto (Estrada 5-8), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Houston (Cole 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

