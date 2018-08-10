Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 10, 2018 9:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 81 35 .698
New York 72 42 .632 8
Tampa Bay 59 57 .509 22
Toronto 52 63 .452 28½
Baltimore 35 80 .304 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 50 .561
Minnesota 53 62 .461 11½
Detroit 48 68 .414 17
Chicago 41 73 .360 23
Kansas City 35 79 .307 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 43 .629
Oakland 68 47 .591
Seattle 66 50 .569 7
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 15
Texas 51 66 .436 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 8, Houston 6

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Cuevas 0-0) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington