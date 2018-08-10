|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|81
|35
|.698
|—
|New York
|72
|42
|.632
|8
|Tampa Bay
|59
|57
|.509
|22
|Toronto
|52
|63
|.452
|28½
|Baltimore
|35
|80
|.304
|45½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|53
|62
|.461
|11½
|Detroit
|48
|68
|.414
|17
|Chicago
|41
|73
|.360
|23
|Kansas City
|35
|79
|.307
|29
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|43
|.629
|—
|Oakland
|68
|47
|.591
|4½
|Seattle
|66
|50
|.569
|7
|Los Angeles
|58
|58
|.500
|15
|Texas
|51
|66
|.436
|22½
___
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 8, Houston 6
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Cuevas 0-0) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
