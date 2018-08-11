Listen Live Sports

American League

August 11, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 82 35 .701
New York 72 43 .626 9
Tampa Bay 59 57 .509 22½
Toronto 52 63 .452 29
Baltimore 35 81 .302 46½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 51 .557
Minnesota 53 62 .461 11
Detroit 48 68 .414 16½
Chicago 42 73 .365 22
Kansas City 35 80 .304 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 44 .624
Oakland 68 48 .586
Seattle 67 50 .573 6
Los Angeles 59 58 .504 14
Texas 52 66 .441 21½

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 12

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 5, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 11-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 3-14), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 9-9), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

