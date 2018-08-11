Listen Live Sports

American League

August 11, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 84 35 .706
New York 73 43 .629
Tampa Bay 60 57 .513 23
Toronto 52 64 .448 30½
Baltimore 35 83 .297 48½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 65 51 .560
Minnesota 54 62 .466 11
Detroit 48 69 .410 17½
Chicago 42 74 .362 23
Kansas City 35 81 .302 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 45 .619
Oakland 68 48 .586 4
Seattle 68 50 .576 5
Los Angeles 59 58 .504 13½
Texas 52 67 .437 21½

Friday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 12

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 5, Houston 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 11-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 3-14), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 0-2) at Houston (Keuchel 9-9), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-10) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

