East Division W L Pct GB Boston 84 35 .706 — New York 74 43 .632 9 Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 23½ Toronto 53 64 .453 30 Baltimore 35 83 .297 48½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 65 51 .560 — Minnesota 54 63 .462 11½ Detroit 49 69 .415 17 Chicago 42 74 .362 23 Kansas City 35 81 .302 30 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 45 .619 — Oakland 69 48 .590 3½ Seattle 68 50 .576 5 Los Angeles 59 59 .500 14 Texas 52 68 .433 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 5-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

