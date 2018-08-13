Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 13, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 85 35 .708
New York 74 43 .632
Tampa Bay 60 58 .508 24
Toronto 53 64 .453 30½
Baltimore 35 84 .294 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 51 .564
Minnesota 54 63 .462 12
Detroit 49 69 .415 17½
Chicago 42 75 .359 24
Kansas City 35 82 .299 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 46 .613
Oakland 70 48 .593
Seattle 69 50 .580 4
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 14
Texas 52 68 .433 21½

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 3, Houston 2

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Lewicki 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 7-7) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 12-7) at Texas (Colon 6-10), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-7) at Oakland (Manaea 10-8), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington