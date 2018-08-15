Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 15, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 35 .711
New York 75 44 .630 10
Tampa Bay 60 59 .504 25
Toronto 54 65 .454 31
Baltimore 36 84 .300 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 51 .571
Minnesota 55 63 .466 12½
Detroit 50 70 .417 18½
Chicago 43 76 .361 25
Kansas City 36 83 .303 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 47 .608
Oakland 72 48 .600 1
Seattle 69 52 .570
Los Angeles 61 60 .504 12½
Texas 53 69 .434 21

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington