East Division W L Pct GB Boston 86 35 .711 — New York 75 44 .630 10 Tampa Bay 60 59 .504 25 Toronto 54 65 .454 31 Baltimore 36 84 .300 49½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 68 51 .571 — Minnesota 55 63 .466 12½ Detroit 50 71 .413 19 Chicago 44 76 .367 24½ Kansas City 36 83 .303 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 73 47 .608 — Oakland 72 48 .600 1 Seattle 69 52 .570 4½ Los Angeles 61 60 .504 12½ Texas 53 69 .434 21

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

