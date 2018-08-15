Listen Live Sports

American League

August 15, 2018 10:45 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 36 .705
New York 75 45 .625 10
Tampa Bay 61 59 .508 24
Toronto 54 65 .454 30½
Baltimore 36 85 .298 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 69 51 .575
Minnesota 56 63 .471 12½
Detroit 50 71 .413 19½
Chicago 44 76 .367 25
Kansas City 36 83 .303 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 47 .608
Oakland 72 49 .595
Seattle 70 52 .574 4
Los Angeles 61 60 .504 12½
Texas 53 69 .434 21

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 6, Texas 4

Colorado 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

