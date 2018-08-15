|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|36
|.705
|—
|New York
|75
|45
|.625
|10
|Tampa Bay
|61
|59
|.508
|24
|Toronto
|55
|65
|.458
|30
|Baltimore
|36
|85
|.298
|49½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|69
|51
|.575
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|63
|.471
|12½
|Detroit
|50
|71
|.413
|19½
|Chicago
|44
|76
|.367
|25
|Kansas City
|36
|84
|.300
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|47
|.612
|—
|Oakland
|72
|49
|.595
|2
|Seattle
|70
|52
|.574
|4½
|Los Angeles
|61
|60
|.504
|13
|Texas
|53
|69
|.434
|21½
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 0, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 12, Colorado 1
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
