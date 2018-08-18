Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 18, 2018 1:48 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 36 .707
New York 76 46 .623 10½
Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½
Toronto 55 67 .451 31½
Baltimore 36 86 .295 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 51 .579
Minnesota 58 63 .479 12
Detroit 50 73 .407 21
Chicago 45 76 .372 25
Kansas City 37 85 .303 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 48 .607
Oakland 73 49 .598 1
Seattle 70 53 .569
Los Angeles 62 62 .500 13
Texas 55 69 .444 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 15, Detroit 8

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Kansas City 6, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at Oakland (Cahill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Boston (Price 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington