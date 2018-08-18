|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|87
|36
|.707
|—
|New York
|77
|46
|.626
|10
|Tampa Bay
|62
|60
|.508
|24½
|Toronto
|55
|68
|.447
|32
|Baltimore
|36
|86
|.295
|50½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|51
|.579
|—
|Minnesota
|58
|63
|.479
|12
|Detroit
|50
|73
|.407
|21
|Chicago
|45
|76
|.372
|25
|Kansas City
|37
|85
|.303
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|48
|.607
|—
|Oakland
|73
|49
|.598
|1
|Seattle
|70
|53
|.569
|4½
|Los Angeles
|62
|62
|.500
|13
|Texas
|55
|69
|.444
|20
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6
Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.