Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 18, 2018 6:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 36 .707
New York 77 46 .626 10
Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½
Toronto 55 68 .447 32
Baltimore 37 86 .301 50
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 52 .574
Minnesota 58 63 .479 11½
Detroit 50 73 .407 20½
Chicago 45 76 .372 24½
Kansas City 37 85 .303 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 48 .607
Oakland 73 49 .598 1
Seattle 70 53 .569
Los Angeles 62 62 .500 13
Texas 55 69 .444 20

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington