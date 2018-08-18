East Division W L Pct GB Boston 87 36 .707 — New York 77 46 .626 10 Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½ Toronto 55 68 .447 32 Baltimore 37 86 .301 50 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 70 52 .574 — Minnesota 58 63 .479 11½ Detroit 50 73 .407 20½ Chicago 45 76 .372 24½ Kansas City 37 85 .303 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 74 48 .607 — Oakland 73 49 .598 1 Seattle 70 53 .569 4½ Los Angeles 62 62 .500 13 Texas 55 69 .444 20

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

