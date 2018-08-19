Listen Live Sports

American League

August 19, 2018 1:52 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 36 .710
New York 77 46 .626 10½
Tampa Bay 62 61 .504 25½
Toronto 55 68 .447 32½
Baltimore 37 86 .301 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 52 .574
Minnesota 58 64 .475 12
Detroit 51 73 .411 20
Chicago 45 77 .369 25
Kansas City 38 85 .309 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 49 .602
Oakland 74 49 .602
Seattle 71 53 .573
Los Angeles 62 62 .500 12½
Texas 55 69 .444 19½

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Boston (Velazquez 7-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turner 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Colon 7-10), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (Elias 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

