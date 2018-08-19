Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

August 19, 2018 5:29 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 37 .704
New York 78 46 .629
Tampa Bay 63 61 .508 24½
Toronto 55 69 .444 32½
Baltimore 37 87 .298 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 71 52 .577
Minnesota 58 64 .475 12½
Detroit 51 73 .411 20½
Chicago 46 77 .374 25
Kansas City 38 86 .306 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 49 .602
Oakland 74 49 .602
Seattle 71 53 .573
Los Angeles 63 62 .504 12
Texas 55 70 .440 20

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Toronto (Estrada 6-9), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-9) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 15-6) at Boston (Porcello 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at Oakland (Fiers 8-6), 10:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 11-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

