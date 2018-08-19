|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|37
|.704
|—
|New York
|78
|46
|.629
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|63
|61
|.508
|24½
|Toronto
|55
|69
|.444
|32½
|Baltimore
|37
|87
|.298
|50½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|52
|.577
|—
|Minnesota
|59
|64
|.480
|12
|Detroit
|51
|74
|.408
|21
|Chicago
|46
|77
|.374
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|86
|.306
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|49
|.605
|—
|Oakland
|74
|50
|.597
|1
|Seattle
|71
|53
|.573
|4
|Los Angeles
|63
|63
|.500
|13
|Texas
|56
|70
|.444
|20
___
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2
Oakland 7, Houston 1
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7
Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 2, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 2
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 9, Oakland 4
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-10) at Toronto (Estrada 6-9), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-9) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 15-6) at Boston (Porcello 15-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at Oakland (Fiers 8-6), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 11-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-11), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
