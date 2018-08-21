|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|38
|.698
|—
|New York
|78
|46
|.629
|9
|Tampa Bay
|64
|61
|.512
|23½
|Toronto
|57
|69
|.452
|31
|Baltimore
|37
|89
|.294
|51
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|72
|52
|.581
|—
|Minnesota
|59
|65
|.476
|13
|Detroit
|52
|74
|.413
|21
|Chicago
|47
|77
|.379
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|87
|.304
|34½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|50
|.600
|—
|Oakland
|75
|50
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|72
|54
|.571
|3½
|Los Angeles
|63
|63
|.500
|12½
|Texas
|56
|71
|.441
|20
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 9, Texas 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
