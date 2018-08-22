Listen Live Sports

American League

August 22, 2018 7:28 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 88 39 .693
New York 79 46 .632 8
Tampa Bay 65 61 .516 22½
Toronto 58 69 .457 30
Baltimore 37 90 .291 51
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 52 .584
Minnesota 60 66 .476 13½
Detroit 52 74 .413 21½
Chicago 48 78 .381 25½
Kansas City 38 88 .302 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 50 .606
Oakland 76 51 .598 1
Seattle 72 56 .563
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 14
Texas 57 72 .442 21

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Boston 3

Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 6, Texas 0

Houston 3, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

