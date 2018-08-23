|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|89
|39
|.695
|—
|New York
|79
|47
|.627
|9
|Tampa Bay
|66
|61
|.520
|22½
|Toronto
|58
|69
|.457
|30½
|Baltimore
|37
|90
|.291
|51½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|66
|.476
|13
|Detroit
|52
|75
|.409
|21½
|Chicago
|48
|78
|.381
|25
|Kansas City
|38
|89
|.299
|35½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|50
|.606
|—
|Oakland
|76
|51
|.598
|1
|Seattle
|72
|56
|.563
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|65
|.492
|14½
|Texas
|57
|72
|.442
|21
___
Toronto 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, Seattle 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Boston 10, Cleveland 4
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-8) at Toronto (Borucki 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 11-9) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 0-2) at Arizona (Godley 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 9-10) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Hutchison 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.