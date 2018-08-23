East Division W L Pct GB Boston 90 39 .698 — New York 79 47 .627 9½ Tampa Bay 67 61 .523 22½ Toronto 58 69 .457 31 Baltimore 37 90 .291 52 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 54 .575 — Minnesota 60 66 .476 12½ Detroit 53 75 .414 20½ Chicago 48 79 .378 25 Kansas City 38 90 .297 35½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 77 50 .606 — Oakland 76 51 .598 1 Seattle 72 56 .563 5½ Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½ Texas 57 72 .442 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Oakland 2

Advertisement

Houston 10, Seattle 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2

Boston 10, Cleveland 4

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-8) at Toronto (Borucki 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 11-9) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 0-2) at Arizona (Godley 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-10) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Hutchison 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.