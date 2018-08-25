Listen Live Sports

American League

August 25, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 40 .692
New York 80 47 .630
Tampa Bay 68 61 .527 21½
Toronto 59 69 .461 30
Baltimore 37 91 .289 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 55 .570
Minnesota 61 67 .477 12
Detroit 53 76 .411 20½
Chicago 49 79 .383 24
Kansas City 39 90 .302 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 50 .609
Oakland 77 52 .597
Seattle 73 56 .566
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 15½
Texas 58 72 .446 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 14-6) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-8) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 9-6) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 16-6) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 15-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-2) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 16-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-11), 8:05 p.m.

