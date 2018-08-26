Listen Live Sports

American League

August 26, 2018 12:47 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 41 .687
New York 82 47 .636 7
Tampa Bay 69 61 .531 20½
Toronto 60 69 .465 29
Baltimore 37 93 .285 52½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 56 .566
Minnesota 61 68 .473 12
Detroit 53 77 .408 20½
Chicago 50 79 .388 23
Kansas City 40 90 .308 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 79 50 .612
Oakland 78 52 .600
Seattle 74 56 .569
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 16½
Texas 58 73 .443 22

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, Arizona 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game

San Francisco 5, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 15-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-2) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 16-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-11), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

