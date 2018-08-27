East Division W L Pct GB Boston 90 42 .682 — New York 83 47 .638 6 Tampa Bay 70 61 .534 19½ Toronto 60 70 .462 29 Baltimore 37 94 .282 52½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 74 56 .569 — Minnesota 61 69 .469 13 Detroit 53 78 .405 21½ Chicago 51 79 .392 23 Kansas City 40 91 .305 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 80 50 .615 — Oakland 79 52 .603 1½ Seattle 74 57 .565 6½ Los Angeles 63 68 .481 17½ Texas 58 74 .439 23

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 1

Oakland 6, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 12, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 4-8) at Baltimore (Hess 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 4-12) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-10) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-4) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-12), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 11-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-11) at San Diego (Nix 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

