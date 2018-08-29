Listen Live Sports

American League

August 29, 2018 10:12 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 92 42 .687
New York 84 49 .632
Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 21
Toronto 60 72 .455 31
Baltimore 39 94 .293 52½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 56 .573
Minnesota 61 70 .466 14
Chicago 53 80 .398 23
Detroit 53 80 .398 23
Kansas City 42 91 .316 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 51 .617
Oakland 80 54 .597
Seattle 74 59 .556 8
Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18
Texas 58 75 .436 24

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

