Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 31, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 93 42 .689
New York 84 50 .627
Tampa Bay 71 62 .534 21
Toronto 60 73 .451 32
Baltimore 40 94 .299 52½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 57 .571
Minnesota 62 71 .466 14
Detroit 54 80 .403 22½
Chicago 53 81 .396 23½
Kansas City 42 91 .316 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 52 .612
Oakland 80 55 .593
Seattle 75 59 .560 7
Los Angeles 65 69 .485 17
Texas 58 76 .433 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Toronto 5

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'