American long jumper Lawson tests positive for steroid

August 31, 2018 7:28 am
 
MONACO (AP) — American long jumper Jarrion Lawson, who won silver at last year’s world championships, has been suspended after failing a doping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field, says Lawson tested positive for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone.

It didn’t say when the positive sample was taken. Lawson has been suspended until a full disciplinary hearing.

Lawson was fourth in the long jump at the 2016 Olympics and second at last year’s world championships, finishing four centimeters behind gold medalist Luvo Manyonga of South Africa. Lawson also won the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump for the University of Arkansas at the 2016 NCAA track nationals.

Trenbolone helps build muscle mass and formed part of a steroid cocktail allegedly used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

