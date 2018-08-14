Listen Live Sports

American Shalane Flanagan to defend NYC Marathon title

August 14, 2018 2:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Shalane Flanagan and Geoffrey Kamworor will defend their titles at the New York City Marathon in November.

Last year, Flanagan became the first U.S. woman to win the NYC Marathon since Miki Gorman in 1977. Kamworor of Kenya earned his first major marathon victory.

The Swiss pair of Manuela Schar and Marcel Hug also will defend their titles in the wheelchair competition on Nov. 4.

Flanagan won in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating Mary Keitany of Kenya. Flanagan had the second-fastest time by a U.S. woman at the event in just her second NYC Marathon. She finished runner-up in 2010.

The 37-year-old Flanagan says she’s “thrilled to have the opportunity, support, passion, and health” to defend her title.

More than 50,000 runners from 125 countries are expected, and she hopes “everyone preparing enjoys their journey to the start line.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

