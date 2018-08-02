Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (61) 13-1 1621 1 2. Clemson (3) 12-2 1547 4 3. Ohio State (1) 12-2 1458 5 4. Georgia 13-2 1452 2 5. Oklahoma 12-2 1288 3 6. Washington 10-3 1245 15 7. Wisconsin 13-1 1243 6 8. Miami (Fla.) 10-3 1091 13 9. Penn State 11-2 1050 8 10. Auburn 10-4 1004 12 11. Notre Dame 10-3 892 11 12. Michigan State 10-3 870 16 13. Stanford 9-5 768 19 14. Michigan 8-5 752 NR 15. Southern California 11-3 691 10 16. TCU 11-3 530 9 17. Virginia Tech 9-4 524 25 18. Mississippi State 9-4 407 20 19. Florida State 7-6 328 NR 20. West Virginia 7-6 310 NR 21. Texas 7-6 265 NR 22. Boise State 11-3 261 22 23. Central Florida 13-0 259 7 24. LSU 9-4 254 18 25. Oklahoma State 10-3 168 14

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 138; Florida 135; Oregon 105; Utah 81; Northwestern 67; Texas A&M 67; Kansas State 35; Florida Atlantic 27; Boston College 23; Memphis 23; North Carolina State 22; Arkansas State 19; Troy 19; Appalachian State 16; San Diego State 15; Iowa 8; Iowa State 8; Kentucky 8; Washington State 7; South Florida 6; Duke 5; Fresno State 4; Louisville 3; Arizona 2; Houston 2; Army 1; Northern Illinois 1.

