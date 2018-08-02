Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

August 2, 2018 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (61) 13-1 1621 1
2. Clemson (3) 12-2 1547 4
3. Ohio State (1) 12-2 1458 5
4. Georgia 13-2 1452 2
5. Oklahoma 12-2 1288 3
6. Washington 10-3 1245 15
7. Wisconsin 13-1 1243 6
8. Miami (Fla.) 10-3 1091 13
9. Penn State 11-2 1050 8
10. Auburn 10-4 1004 12
11. Notre Dame 10-3 892 11
12. Michigan State 10-3 870 16
13. Stanford 9-5 768 19
14. Michigan 8-5 752 NR
15. Southern California 11-3 691 10
16. TCU 11-3 530 9
17. Virginia Tech 9-4 524 25
18. Mississippi State 9-4 407 20
19. Florida State 7-6 328 NR
20. West Virginia 7-6 310 NR
21. Texas 7-6 265 NR
22. Boise State 11-3 261 22
23. Central Florida 13-0 259 7
24. LSU 9-4 254 18
25. Oklahoma State 10-3 168 14

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 138; Florida 135; Oregon 105; Utah 81; Northwestern 67; Texas A&M 67; Kansas State 35; Florida Atlantic 27; Boston College 23; Memphis 23; North Carolina State 22; Arkansas State 19; Troy 19; Appalachian State 16; San Diego State 15; Iowa 8; Iowa State 8; Kentucky 8; Washington State 7; South Florida 6; Duke 5; Fresno State 4; Louisville 3; Arizona 2; Houston 2; Army 1; Northern Illinois 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington