Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2017 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (61)
|13-1
|1621
|1
|2. Clemson (3)
|12-2
|1547
|4
|3. Ohio State (1)
|12-2
|1458
|5
|4. Georgia
|13-2
|1452
|2
|5. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1288
|3
|6. Washington
|10-3
|1245
|15
|7. Wisconsin
|13-1
|1243
|6
|8. Miami (Fla.)
|10-3
|1091
|13
|9. Penn State
|11-2
|1050
|8
|10. Auburn
|10-4
|1004
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|10-3
|892
|11
|12. Michigan State
|10-3
|870
|16
|13. Stanford
|9-5
|768
|19
|14. Michigan
|8-5
|752
|NR
|15. Southern California
|11-3
|691
|10
|16. TCU
|11-3
|530
|9
|17. Virginia Tech
|9-4
|524
|25
|18. Mississippi State
|9-4
|407
|20
|19. Florida State
|7-6
|328
|NR
|20. West Virginia
|7-6
|310
|NR
|21. Texas
|7-6
|265
|NR
|22. Boise State
|11-3
|261
|22
|23. Central Florida
|13-0
|259
|7
|24. LSU
|9-4
|254
|18
|25. Oklahoma State
|10-3
|168
|14
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 138; Florida 135; Oregon 105; Utah 81; Northwestern 67; Texas A&M 67; Kansas State 35; Florida Atlantic 27; Boston College 23; Memphis 23; North Carolina State 22; Arkansas State 19; Troy 19; Appalachian State 16; San Diego State 15; Iowa 8; Iowa State 8; Kentucky 8; Washington State 7; South Florida 6; Duke 5; Fresno State 4; Louisville 3; Arizona 2; Houston 2; Army 1; Northern Illinois 1.
