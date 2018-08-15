Andres Iniesta scores again in Japanese league

TOKYO (AP) — Andres Iniesta scored his second goal in the Japanese league on Wednesday, helping Vissel Kobe earn a 1-1 draw with first-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The former Barcelona midfielder collected a pass in the 18th minute and scored the equalizing goal from 20 meters. Patric had given the hosts the lead moments earlier.

Also, FC Tokyo lost to Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 and dropped into third place. Yusuke Segawa scored the only goal in the 77th minute.

Kawasaki Frontale moved into second place despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Sagan Tosu. Former Spain forward Fernando Torres has yet to score for Sagan Tosu in six matches.

