Angels 11, Tigers 5

Detroit Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 5 2 2 2 Cstllns rf 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 3 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 0 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia c 5 1 2 2 J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 11 13 10

Detroit 210 020 000— 5 Los Angeles 700 003 10x—11

E_J.Iglesias (7). DP_Detroit 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), V.Martinez (12), J.Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), Upton (22), Ohtani (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Turner L,0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1 Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1 Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3 VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0 Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Los Angeles Heaney W,7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6 Johnson H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Heaney, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).

