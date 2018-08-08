Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 11, Tigers 5

August 8, 2018 1:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .286
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .228
Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .239
1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Rodriguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .205
Totals 33 5 9 4 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .211
Upton lf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .255
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 1 2 .273
Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .185
Arcia c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .308
Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Totals 36 11 13 10 7 7
Detroit 210 020 000— 5 9 1
Los Angeles 700 003 10x—11 13 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), Martinez (12), Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), off Heaney; Ohtani (12), off Turner; Upton (22), off VerHagen. RBIs_Candelario 3 (43), Jones (26), Calhoun (43), Upton 2 (63), Ohtani 3 (32), Simmons (53), Cowart (2), Arcia 2 (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Arcia). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols. LIDP_McCann. FIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Goodrum.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Detroit 1 (McCann, Iglesias); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols), (Calhoun, Simmons), (Young Jr., Pujols).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turner, L, 0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1 37 20.25
Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.71
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3 38 4.68
VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0 20 6.08
Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 7.11
Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 3.86
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6 85 3.96
Johnson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.20
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.83
Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0. WP_Heaney, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington