The Associated Press
 
Angels 3, Astros 0

August 31, 2018 11:41 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .226
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Trout cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .309
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .299
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Cowart 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Briceno c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .326
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247
White dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .225
a-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 7
Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 6 1
Houston 000 000 000—0 6 1

a-doubled for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Ward (2), McHugh (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kemp (13). HR_Simmons (9), off McHugh. RBIs_Trout (63), Simmons 2 (65). SF_Trout.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Briceno 2); Houston 5 (Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_White, Gonzalez. GIDP_Fletcher, Gonzalez, Gurriel.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte), (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte); Houston 1 (Valdez, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, W, 9-8 6 3 0 0 1 4 85 3.46
Anderson, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.40
Buttrey, H, 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 33 1.23
Parker, S, 13-16 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 3.28
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 2-1 5 2 1 1 3 3 89 1.26
McHugh 2 2 2 2 0 3 32 1.89
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.93
Rondon 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 2.13

Valdez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:18. A_35,675 (41,168).

