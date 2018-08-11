Angels 4, Athletics 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Davis dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .256 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Canha cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 32 3 6 3 0 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Upton lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Briceno c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Totals 30 4 7 4 0 5

Oakland 300 000 000—3 6 1 Los Angeles 002 002 00x—4 7 0

E_Chapman (13). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Chapman (23). HR_Chapman (16), off Pena; Davis (33), off Pena; Calhoun (16), off B.Anderson; Upton (24), off Trivino. RBIs_Chapman (39), Davis 2 (90), Calhoun 2 (46), Upton 2 (67).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Lucroy, Simmons, Marte.

Advertisement

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA B.Anderson 5 4 2 2 0 4 63 4.53 Trivino, L, 8-2, BS, 4-8 1 3 2 2 0 0 16 1.58 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.02 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.18 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena 5 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 86 4.95 Johnson, W, 4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18 Bedrosian, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.33 J.Anderson, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 21 2.91 Alvarez, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.81 Parker, S, 11-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0. HBP_Pena (Davis). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:22. A_42,722 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.