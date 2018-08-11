Angels 4, Athletics 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|0
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Briceno c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|0
|5
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|002
|00x—4
|7
|0
E_Chapman (13). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Chapman (23). HR_Chapman (16), off Pena; Davis (33), off Pena; Calhoun (16), off B.Anderson; Upton (24), off Trivino. RBIs_Chapman (39), Davis 2 (90), Calhoun 2 (46), Upton 2 (67).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
GIDP_Lucroy, Simmons, Marte.
DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Anderson
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|63
|4.53
|Trivino, L, 8-2, BS, 4-8
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|1.58
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.02
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|86
|4.95
|Johnson, W, 4-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.18
|Bedrosian, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.33
|J.Anderson, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|2.91
|Alvarez, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.81
|Parker, S, 11-14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0. HBP_Pena (Davis). WP_Pena.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:22. A_42,722 (45,050).
